‘Palms’ is Wednesday through and through having climbed up the ranks at the club’s academy at the age of just seven, and this season achieved the honour of entering into the Owls’ top 10 appearance makers of all time.

Given his time in S6 it’s no surprise to see how much the local community means to him, and for years he’s done his bit to help when he could. But there’s one particular cause that is very close to home.

PACT – the Parents Association of Children with Tumours and Leukaemia – do some tremendous work in Sheffield, helping families in need at incredibly difficult times in their lives, and for Palmer he was all to familiar with their cause given how they supported his friend – and former Owl - Arron Jameson when he and his wife, Lucy, were navigating the difficult journey of their son, Jude.

Sadly Jude passed away at the age of five last year after a brave battle that last two years, news that was heart-breaking for his family and friends, which included Wednesday’s current vice-captain.

In March it was announced that he had become a patron for PACT, and he’s wasted no time in getting involved. On May 12th he’s hosting a 5k run/walk at Hillsborough Park in the shadow of the Owls’ famous old stadium, and he’s also teamed up with local artist, Luke Horton, with regards to a mural that will be painted on the side of Emm’s Barbers on Leppings Lane.

Fans can enter a raffle to feature in Horton’s mural in aid of the cause that he says is ‘very dear to my heart’, and in an extra twist he recently found out that the grandmother of his wife, Beth, was actually a founding member of the charity back in the 1970s in order to help families in need.

