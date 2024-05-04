Watch loud 'Hi Ho Sheffield Wednesday' after Owls fans sell out Sunderland allocation
Wednesday are being backed by around 2,600 supporters at the Stadium of Light today, completely selling out their allocation as expected, and they’ve certainly made themselves heard on Wearside as they look to cheer on their team to victory.
A point is all the Owls need, and they’ll be desperate to prolong their five-game unbeaten run to six in order to maintain their place in the second tier for 2024/25 - the supporters who’ve travelled from Sheffield and elsewhere around the country want exactly the same thing.
