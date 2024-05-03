Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wednesday visit the Stadium of Light at 12.30pm on Saturday needing just a point to guarantee their spot in next season’s Championship, and with the Black Cats being left with nothing but pride left to play for they already know which division they’ll be playing in in 2024/25.

The Owls may not even need a point depending on what happens with Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle, but Dodds doesn’t believe that Danny Röhl will be waiting to see how things play out elsewhere as they look to make sure that they complete what would be a great escape.

For the Sunderland boss, he says that his players should be going out to give their fans a positive end to the season, and made a prediction about how the visitors will approach the fixture.

“I’ve spoken to the players about it,” he told the media. “It’s got the potential to be a really good day in terms of, at an absolute minimum, we can offer the fans a good bank holiday weekend and a win to take into the summer.

“I think they have to try and get a result, I know their destiny is in their own hands a little bit, but I think they have to try and get a result. I don’t think they can can rely on either of the other results. I haven’t been in that situation, but I can imagine that if I was the head coach of Sheffield Wednesday I’d be fully focused on trying to get a result from the game. Hopefully that will open itself up for a good game.

