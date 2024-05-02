Sheffield Wednesday may get double injury boost for vital Sunderland trip

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls need just a point at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon, a remarkable achievement for Danny Röhl and his side after spending most of the season uncomfortably nestled in the Championship’s relegation zone.

Most of Wednesday’s injury issues are behind them as Röhl looks to select a side capable of picking up the result they need, and things might get even better should both Ian Poveda and Michael Ihiekwe be able to get themselves back in contention.

Speaking to the media on Thursday the Owls boss explained that Poveda had been part of training sessions again after his recent injury - but would only play if there was no risk - and it appears that Ihiekwe is in a similar boat, though he may be a more likely option given that he’s not been out of action as long.

“He trained yesterday today,” Röhl said of the big defender. “He was part of the team - at the moment we have nearly everybody from the last squad available. Icky will hopefully come back, Ian has had some on the grass. You have the feeling now that everybody wants to be part of the last game to bring the goal home, and that’s it.”