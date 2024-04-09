Watch Sheffield Wednesday's goals in tremendous Norwich City comeback

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls had another chance to potentially get out of the bottom three if they were able to pick up all three points and other results went their way, but they faced a difficult task up against Norwich side who were in good form themselves.

Poveda limped off against Queens Park Rangers over the weekend and there are concerns about the rest of his season, while Ugbo’s absence was a new blow - there has been no indication yet, however, about why he’s missing or whether he’ll be back at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday were 2-0 down a the break, but four changes gave them different options, and Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith were both on the scoresheet to secure a valuable point - you can see them both here:

Here’s how the two teams lined up: