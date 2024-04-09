'Not enough' - Sheffield Wednesday's relegation rivals get stern warning from manager
The manager of one of Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship relegation battle rivals has sent a clear warning to his men as the end of the season comes into focus. Wednesday are currently tangled up in a relegation battle involving up to eight teams, currently one point from safety and just four points behind Blackburn Rovers in 16th with five games to play.
The Owls have their work cut out, but it will be closely run race that will likely go down to the final day. Another team who are involved in the battle are Millwall, who are currently just two points above the drop, and indeed Wednesday.
Crucially, they face Leicester City on Tuesday night in a game they are not likely to get points from, but there are always surprises at this stage of the season, with pressure at its very highest. Ahead of the Leicester clash, Millwall boss Neil Harris has told his men they must respond having failed to over recent weeks.
“I said to the group in there that we find ourselves in a worst position today than we were at the start of the game,” he has said. “We have to stand up and be counted. We have to take criticisms as a group and individuals. But we have a chance to respond on Tuesday.
“We have a real tough game against Leicester and a team that are flying high and we have to respond accordingly. We did respond [against Huddersfield] to a certain degree but not enough. We have to find a way of doing that back at The Den. In my first three games there we’ve been excellent, we’ve picked up seven points, and that’s the rallying cry to the troops.
“We haven’t got time to feel sorry for ourselves. I need to pick a team accordingly, one who I feel will run through a brick wall and will be Millwall-like … a team maybe that’s not done that in the last two games.”
