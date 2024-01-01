Sheffield Wednesday beat Hull City 3-1 at Hillsborough thanks to three fine goals in front of the Kop.

Danny Röhl welcomed a few faces back into the setup after injury layoffs, and there was a long-awaited return for Momo Diaby after he was registered by the club and got on for a second half appearance.

Wednesday ran out as winners after brilliant start to the second half, and you can check out the fantastic finishes from Marvin Johnson. Djeidi Gassama and Josh Windass below:

Here's how the teams lined up:

Wednesday now find themselves just three points adrift of Huddersfield Town in 21st as they climbed up to 22nd and leapfrogged Queens Park Rangers - their survival push now doesn't feel so far fetched.

Röhl was delighted after the game as he spoke about the work that his team had put into things of late, and he also discussed his delight at the return of a few players from injury.