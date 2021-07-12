Watch Sheffield Wednesday's Chester goals as Darren Moore hopes for 'quicker' Owls

The Owls ran out 2-0 winners over the Seals at Deva Stadium thanks to goals from Josh Windass and Korede Adedoyin (which you can see in the @SWFC tweet below), playing a total of 21 different players and securing a clean sheet along the way.

It was a return to winning ways for Wednesday following their 3-1 defeat to Celtic over the weekend, and also gave Moore a chance to give a first runout to new signing, Dennis Adeniran, not long after he was unveiled as the club’s first senior signing of the summer.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And overall, the Owls boss was pleased...

Speaking to the club after the game on Saturday, he said, “I thought both sets of 11 displayed some quality - I think sometimes in the first half though we were a bit loose and could have been a bit quicker and had a quicker tempo, but overall you want to finish the week off with some element of a game against a good opposition.

“So we want to thank Chester for today, because it was a good game and they played some lovely stuff as well. You can see the ideas of how they’re going into this season, and I can only endorse that. Credit to them as a football team and a club.”

Next up for Wednesday is a trip to Alfreton Town on Tuesday night as their preseason work continues.