Olamide Shodipo speaks – New Sheffield Wednesday attacker’s first words on promotion, Massimo Luongo and Darren Moore
New Sheffield Wednesday signing, Olamide Shodipo, is targeting promotion with the Owls as he looks to make up for last season’s disappointment.
Shodipo, 24, was a key figure in Oxford United’s push to the Play-Offs in 2021/22, playing 41 games and scoring 11 goals as they made it into the semifinals before losing to Blackpool.
Now, having been persuaded to make the move to Hillsborough for the new season, the winger says that he’s pleased to be a Wednesday player, and that a former Queens Park Rangers man helped him make his decision.
Speaking to the club after joining on loan, Shodipo said, “I’m really happy to join… I’ve heard so many good things about the club, I know Massimo Luongo and he’s said some really good things.
“It’s a big club, the fans are immense and I’m looking forward to working with Darren Moore. I want to come and help the team as much as possible and aim for promotion.”
Shodipo became the second signing of the season for the Owls’ senior team on the back of Dennis Adeniran putting pen to paper earlier in the weekend, and he’ll be sign as a bit of a coup for Moore given his efforts last time out.
Moore and his technical team are still working on bringing new faces through the door, but a new central midfielder and a new winger will certainly help the cause following the flurry of exits over the summer.
The Irish youth international could get his first runout in Wednesday colours against Alfreton Town on Tuesday night.