Olamide Shodipo speaks – New Sheffield Wednesday attacker’s first words on promotion, Massimo Luongo and Darren Moore

Shodipo, 24, was a key figure in Oxford United’s push to the Play-Offs in 2021/22, playing 41 games and scoring 11 goals as they made it into the semifinals before losing to Blackpool.

Now, having been persuaded to make the move to Hillsborough for the new season, the winger says that he’s pleased to be a Wednesday player, and that a former Queens Park Rangers man helped him make his decision.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the club after joining on loan, Shodipo said, “I’m really happy to join… I’ve heard so many good things about the club, I know Massimo Luongo and he’s said some really good things.

“It’s a big club, the fans are immense and I’m looking forward to working with Darren Moore. I want to come and help the team as much as possible and aim for promotion.”

Shodipo became the second signing of the season for the Owls’ senior team on the back of Dennis Adeniran putting pen to paper earlier in the weekend, and he’ll be sign as a bit of a coup for Moore given his efforts last time out.

Moore and his technical team are still working on bringing new faces through the door, but a new central midfielder and a new winger will certainly help the cause following the flurry of exits over the summer.

Olamide Shodipo up against Sheffield Wednesday's Massimo Luongo. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)