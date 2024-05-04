Watch Sheffield Wednesday score twice v Sunderland to aid survival hopes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A point at the Stadium of Light this afternoon will be enough to complete the most unlikely of great escapes after what was a horror start to the campaign months ago, and even in defeat they will only be relegated if both Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle both win their games against Norwich City and Hull City respectively.

Danny Röhl made it clear in the build-up to the game that he wouldn’t be sitting back and settling for the point they need, instead going for all three against the Black Cats, and he’s named the side that he’s chosen to try and get the job done - there are no surprises in it.

Things are looking good so far, too, with Palmer giving them the lead through this excellent team goal:

They may have rode their luck a bit at times, but they won’t care right now - it’s 2-0 thanks to Josh Windass.

Here’s how the two teams line up: