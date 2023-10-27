Another blow for Sheffield Wednesday as the club is placed under EFL embargo

Sheffield Wednesday’s tough season has got even worse, with the club now being placed under embargo by the English Football League.

It was confirmed on the embargo page of the EFL’s website on Friday night that the Owls are now under a registration embargo because of ‘amounts due to HMRC’, meaning that they will not be able to add any more players to their squad until it is lifted.

The page also refers to regulation 17.3, which reads as follows:

Consequences of a Default Event - Without prejudice to the general position (pursuant to Regulation 44.4) that all registrations must be approved by The League, a Club which is subject to a Default Event shall be subject to a registration embargo such that it shall not be permitted to register any Player with that Club without the prior written consent of The League for the period that the Club is subject to a Default Event.

This news comes just a few weeks after owner, Dejphon Chansiri, said that he wouldn’t ‘put additional money’ into the club, adding that he was ‘not willing to inject more money while I am being treated unfairly by those fans’.