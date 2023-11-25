Watch George Byers' Sheffield Wednesday goal after fine Josh Windass freekick

Danny Röhl has named his Sheffield Wednesday XI to take on Wayne Rooney's Birmingham City - and there are some interesting choices.

The Owls are back in action today after the international break, and with the German having had a couple of weeks to work with his side without the rude interruption of actual football matches, he's had ample time to mull over how to approach the Blues.

It was always known that there was going to be a change at right wingback given that Callum Paterson's yellow card last time out means he'll serve a one-game suspension this afternoon, but his absence isn't the only change for Wednesday as they line up at St. Andrews.

The XI looks like Josh Windass is leading the line, and there are returns to the side for Michael Ihiekwe, Will Vaulks and Mallik Wilks.

And Windass was very unlucky not to open the scoring towards the end of the first half, however it did leave George Byers free to poke home. Juninho Bacuna levelled up not long after, though.

Here's how the two teams lined up this afternoon: