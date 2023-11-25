Sheffield Wednesday record signing Jordan Rhodes has opened up on some of the reasons he feels he wasn't able to make a success of his time at S6.

The 33-year-old striker was signed with one of the most impressive scoring records in the EFL but managed only 20 goals in 112 appearances following a 2017 move from Middlesbrough is reported to have cost the Owls somewhere in the region of £8m.

Two equally frustrating campaigns in a second spell with Huddersfield Town followed his Hillsborough release in 2021, though speaking after racing his way to 10 goals and three assists in 13 League One matches in the colours of Blackpool this season, he feels his touch is back.

Asked about the goal struggles suffered in recent years - Rhodes was in and out of starting line-ups while scoring 28 goals in his last 144 Championship appearances across stints with Wednesday, Norwich and Huddersfield - he offered his view on some of the reasons for a dramatically slowed-up scoring record on that time.

"That [goalscoring struggles] is one of those things, it's circumstance, it's managers' opinion, it's finding yourself in a place where sometimes you don't necessarily get picked and that is the life of a footballer," Rhodes told The Mirror.

"Sometimes it's only the life of 11 men on the field at one given moment and that just happens. Ultimately, it doesn't change how you are as a person, going in everyday, still having that same attitude to get fitter, to get better and sharper. Also, looking after your body, eating the right things, can you lose weight, can you get sharper, can I get quicker? Those are all things I've tried to adopt.