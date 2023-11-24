Behind-the-scenes key to Bailey Cadamarteri's Sheffield Wednesday's progress as second appearance looms
There's no glamourous secret or hidden recipe to the continued rise of Sheffield Wednesday starlet Bailey Cadamarteri, who at the age of 18 awaits a second EFL appearance in Owls colours.
That's according to Owls boss Danny Röhl, who speaking to The Star gave no quarter on whether the teenager could play a role in the matchday squad at Birmingham City this weekend but reported continued progress with the seniors during the international break.
The teenager made his debut in the second half of Wednesday's defeat at Millwall before the fortnight break, reward for a stellar start to the season with the under-23s.
Röhl said he has spent extended time speaking with Cadamarteri beyond the training ground detailing what next steps he must take in his game to continue moving to the next level. The secret, he suggested, was consistency.
"It was a good first appearance," Röhl said on his Millwall run-out. "I think he showed what he has shown me in training, he has pace, his is very direct in what he did and he had some opportunities in the game.
"He has made an improvement. I notice with some players that it can be a bit up and down, but at the moment he is good, more up, he is improving and he knows what he has to do. I spent time with him to go over his performance and we've had individual meetings.
"We have to improve this and I think he can be a part of the club's future for sure. It's great to have a good, young striker and we have to continue to improve him."