There's no glamourous secret or hidden recipe to the continued rise of Sheffield Wednesday starlet Bailey Cadamarteri, who at the age of 18 awaits a second EFL appearance in Owls colours.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

That's according to Owls boss Danny Röhl, who speaking to The Star gave no quarter on whether the teenager could play a role in the matchday squad at Birmingham City this weekend but reported continued progress with the seniors during the international break.

The teenager made his debut in the second half of Wednesday's defeat at Millwall before the fortnight break, reward for a stellar start to the season with the under-23s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Röhl said he has spent extended time speaking with Cadamarteri beyond the training ground detailing what next steps he must take in his game to continue moving to the next level. The secret, he suggested, was consistency.

"It was a good first appearance," Röhl said on his Millwall run-out. "I think he showed what he has shown me in training, he has pace, his is very direct in what he did and he had some opportunities in the game.

"He has made an improvement. I notice with some players that it can be a bit up and down, but at the moment he is good, more up, he is improving and he knows what he has to do. I spent time with him to go over his performance and we've had individual meetings.