Watch Djeidi Gassama's late equaliser for Sheffield Wednesday as Owls battle Coventry City

Sheffield Wednesday are level against Coventry City thanks to Djeidi Gassama.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 26th Jan 2024, 18:49 GMT
The Owls are aiming to make the fifth round of the competition by seeing off the Sky Blues at the third time of asking this season, and Danny Röhl has named a strong outfit that includes captain, Barry Bannan.

There are a number of young players in the squad as well, though, with Pierce Charles getting his debut, Bailey Cadamarteri leading the line, and then Jack Hall, Gui Siqueira and Sam Reed all making the bench.

Victor Torp gave the visitors the lead, but Gassama levelled things up late in the day - you can see his goal here:

Here's how the two teams line up:

