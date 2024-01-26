Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The teenager has been part of the first team setup for some time now, however has had to be patient when it comes to getting his first outing in Owls colours. Tonight it comes at the expense of Cameron Dawson, who unfortunately picked up an injury in training, while James Beadle is cup-tied.

Charles is highly rated at Middlewood Road having climbed up the ranks in recent years, and the Northern Ireland youth international played a big part in the U18’s FA Youth Cup runs in the previous two seasons. This evening he’ll get a chance in the real deal.

Röhl isn’t concerned, he says. Insisting that he’s convinced in what the 18-year-old has in his locker.

“He’s trained well in the last few weeks,” the German told The Star. “And I’ve always had a good feeling about him in training sessions when he’s in goal. He makes good saves, he’s strong with the ball and has all the things that we want. It’s no problem for me, he’s ready to go.

“Cam’s situation was on Wednesday, I think, and yesterday we got the results - but yeah, he’s ready to go. I think for a player you always have to be prepared for your moment, and it’s not about going from 0% to 100% - he’s been ready. This is good, I’m convinced about him, and I believe he will have a good game. For him it’s a great game, at home, in the cup, he’s looking forward to it.