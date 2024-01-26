News you can trust since 1887
Thousands of Sheffield Wednesday fans set for double trip after tickets sell out

The next couple of weeks will see thousands of Sheffield Wednesday fans take to the roads and trainlines as they follow the Owls away.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 26th Jan 2024, 16:00 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 16:35 GMT
Wednesdayites are known for their numbers when it comes to trips on the road, and it’ll be no different in February when Danny Röhl’s side make the trip to both Huddersfield Town and Leicester City.

The two games have varying degrees of importance given where the Terriers and Foxes sit on the Championship table, but whatever happens it has been confirmed that there will be a sold-out away end for both of them.

It had previously been confirmed that all 2,331 tickets for the game at the John Smith’s Stadium had gone, and now the same has happened for the King Power.

A statement from the club read, “The Owls’ have sold our ticket allocation for the Championship trip to league leaders Leicester. The contest takes place at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday 13 February, kick-off 7:45pm.

“Wednesday will be backed by 3,255 visiting supporters in the Midlands. Should any tickets become available, they can be purchased online on a first come, first served basis.”

