Thousands of Sheffield Wednesday fans set for double trip after tickets sell out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wednesdayites are known for their numbers when it comes to trips on the road, and it’ll be no different in February when Danny Röhl’s side make the trip to both Huddersfield Town and Leicester City.

The two games have varying degrees of importance given where the Terriers and Foxes sit on the Championship table, but whatever happens it has been confirmed that there will be a sold-out away end for both of them.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It had previously been confirmed that all 2,331 tickets for the game at the John Smith’s Stadium had gone, and now the same has happened for the King Power.

A statement from the club read, “The Owls’ have sold our ticket allocation for the Championship trip to league leaders Leicester. The contest takes place at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday 13 February, kick-off 7:45pm.