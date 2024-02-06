News you can trust since 1887
Watch Bailey Cadamarteri's Sheffield Wednesday equaliser as Owls face Coventry City

Sheffield Wednesday are level against Coventry City thanks to a goal from Bailey Cadamarteri.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 6th Feb 2024, 18:48 GMT
Aside from this being the fourth time they've met in the space of the last six weeks, of course...

There's a full debut for young Gui Siqueira as he comes into the Owls defence, while the bench is also largely made up of young Wednesday players - including a first time for 19-year-old Mackenzie Maltby.

The visitors fell behind to an early goal from Kasey Palmer, but fought back and got an equaliser via Bailey Cadamarteri - you can see it below:

Here's how the two teams line up:

