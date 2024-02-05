Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls were able to bring in four players in the month, with Kristian Pedersen and Ian Poveda joining the earlier additions of James Beadle and Ike Ugbo on deadline day. Four players - John Buckley, Tyreeq Bakinson, Devis Vasquez and George Byers - hit the exit.

Wednesday boss Danny Röhl suggested in last week's press conference that the club would now look to the free agent market to remedy any shortcomings, with their frontline believed to be an area that they'd look to strengthen. He was in no mood to discuss whether any progress had been made on that front when speaking to reporters after Saturday's defeat to Huddersfield Town.

He'd mentioned during January that he would seek to hold a review of how things had gone in the window. He and his coaching staff are new to the club, as is recruitment chief Kevin Beadell. There are also understood to have been a turnover in responsibilities and in some cases personnel in the analytics and scouting department. For good and for bad there will be things to learn from, he said, that they will be able to take into a summer transfer window they'll begin preparing for immediately.