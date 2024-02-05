Sheffield Wednesday to hold review into January transfer performance - look to new transfer plans
Senior figures at Sheffield Wednesday will meeting in the next week to hold a review of the club's performance in the winter transfer window - for good and for bad.
The Owls were able to bring in four players in the month, with Kristian Pedersen and Ian Poveda joining the earlier additions of James Beadle and Ike Ugbo on deadline day. Four players - John Buckley, Tyreeq Bakinson, Devis Vasquez and George Byers - hit the exit.
Wednesday boss Danny Röhl suggested in last week's press conference that the club would now look to the free agent market to remedy any shortcomings, with their frontline believed to be an area that they'd look to strengthen. He was in no mood to discuss whether any progress had been made on that front when speaking to reporters after Saturday's defeat to Huddersfield Town.
He'd mentioned during January that he would seek to hold a review of how things had gone in the window. He and his coaching staff are new to the club, as is recruitment chief Kevin Beadell. There are also understood to have been a turnover in responsibilities and in some cases personnel in the analytics and scouting department. For good and for bad there will be things to learn from, he said, that they will be able to take into a summer transfer window they'll begin preparing for immediately.
"We will do this in the next week," he told The Star when asked about his plans for a review. "For the future we have to take things from this transfer window to take the step forward and prepare for the next one. The next one is the most important one, we always know this. There is a big difference between the January window and the summer window, the summer window is over a long period of time and to go forward we must start next week to start for the summer window. This is our job and I think there are things we can take and go forward."