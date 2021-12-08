It was reported recently by Yorkshire Live that the 28-year-old defender was a player that Darren Moore had shown an interest in, however

The Star understands that, while Ruffels is a player that Wednesday would be keen to bring on board, they face competition from a host of other clubs in both the Championship and League One that are also keen admirers of the defender.

Wednesday are known to be on the lookout for a lookout for at least a left back and a centre back in January as Moore looks to bulk up a side that has been ravaged by injury, and Ruffels – who can also play as a left midfielder – certainly fits the bill.

A sticking point at this stage, however, is that it’s thought that Huddersfield have no intention of selling the player after he only joined them earlier this year, and there’s no indication for now that they’re actively trying to send him out on loan.

Wednesday, due to their transfer restrictions, are still limited to free agents and loans as they approach the January window, and it appears that Moore would have some serious convincing to do if he was to get a deal for the former Oxford United man over the line.

The full back has made two appearances for the Terriers since leaving Oxford, but has been in the matchday squad for their last four games in a row.