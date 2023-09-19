Watch Anthony Musaba give Sheffield Wednesday the lead over Middlesbrough

Sheffield Wednesday have Barry Bannan back in their XI as they face Middlesbrough, and there’s a first start for John Buckley.

The Owls are in search of their first victory of the season after a tough start, and Xisco will be hoping that his changes tonight can pay off against the only team in the division currently ranked below them.

Bannan is back after missing the last game due to injury, while Pol Valentin gets his first league start and Ashley Fletcher has been called upon the lead the charge up top.

Wednesday lost Josh Windass to injury towards the end of the first half, but his replacement - Anthony Musaba - made sure that he wasn’t missed as he opened the scoring moments later. You can watch it here:

Things were level not long after the break though, here’s the equaliser:

Here’s how the teams line up: