Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough injury news with 2 ruled out and 6 doubts

Sheffield Wednesday welcome Middlesbrough to Hillsborough on Tuesday night in a big fixture for both clubs

Sheffield Wednesday welcome bottom-of-the-table Middlesbrough to Hillsborough on Tuesday night aiming to pick up their first win of the Championship season.

The Owls drew 0-0 at Leeds United in the final game before the international break to claim their first, and so far only, point of the season. Boro sit one place further down in the table with just one point to their name but they have a worse goal difference than Wednesday ahead of Tuesday’s meeting in South Yorkshire.

Xisco Muñoz’s side have lost four of their matches by just a single goal as their winless run continued with a 1-0 defeat to Ipswich Town on Saturday. Middlesbrough’s only point of the campaign came in a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town.

Both sides are desperate for a win which could kickstart their seasons and ahead of the fixture, we have rounded up all the latest injury news from both camps.

1 . Barry Bannan - doubt The Owls captain missed Saturday’s visit of Ipswich with Munoz unable to definitively state after the game if he would be available against Middlesbrough. Photo Sales

2 . Bambo Diaby - doubt Another injury absentee from the Ipswich defeat. The defender’s involvement against Boro is uncertain. Photo Sales

3 . Will Vaulks - doubt Munoz confirmed Vaulks missed the Ipswich loss through injury. He could return on Tuesday but that is unlikely to be clarified until closer to kick off. Photo Sales