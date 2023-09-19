Sheffield Wednesday fan banned after ‘vile’ Dejphon Chansiri comments

A football fan has been given a three-year football banning order after a social media post directed towards Sheffield Wednesday chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, earlier this year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls were forced to issue two statements back in May following comments made towards manager, Darren Moore, and Chansiri on the back of the defeat to Peterborough United in the play-off semifinal first leg, and supporters of the club came out in their numbers online in order to make it known that racism would not be accepted within the fanbase.

It was also noted that the person responsible for the abuse towards Moore had been given an ‘immediate ban’, and now it has been confirmed that another man has been handed a banning order of his own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from the North Wales police on Tuesday read, “A 32-year-old man has received a three-year Football Banning Order for online hate-related offences.

“Ryan Scott Fitzgerald of Bryn Y Mor, Llandwrog appeared at Caernarfon Magistrates Court today charged under Section 127 of the Malicious Communications Act 2003.. The charge related to a racist online message written by Fitzgerald on Friday, 12 May 2023.

“After posting to a public Twitter account, Fitzgerald admitted directing the vile comment at Sheffield Wednesday’s Thai owner Dejphon Chansiri. The message, which contained racial slurs and offensive language, was posted online shortly after the Yorkshire club’s League One 4-0 play-off defeat at Peterborough United.

“North Wales Police were made aware of the incident following a report made by the UK Football Policing Unit (UKFPU). Conditions set out by the FBO mean that Mr Fitzgerald is prohibited from attending any football matches in the UK for the duration of the order. He was also ordered to pay a fine of £365.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Superintendent Simon Barrasford, said, “Nobody should be subjected to any form of racist or religious abuse.

“Hatred of any kind has no place in society. I hope this banning order sends out a clear message that such crimes will not be tolerated. Fitzgerald targeted a football club owner based on his ethnicity, in what was clearly a racially motivated hate crime.

“If you see or experience such unacceptable discriminatory abuse, online or otherwise, I urge you to report it to the police.”

There were also comments from Sam Baker, the Hate Crime Lead for the UKFPU, who added, “Sadly there are people who think it is ok to go online and abuse players, managers, officials and others involved in football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will investigate any reports of online hate crime and ensure that appropriate action is taken, and prosecutions such as this show that people cannot hide behind a social media profile and get away with posting these vile comments.

“Those people who commit hate crime offences are reminded that the consequences are real and they will face the strongest possible action, which can include being banned from attending matches or even a prison sentence.”