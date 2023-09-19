News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Watch Musaba give Sheffield Wednesday the lead over Middlesbrough
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Sheffield Wednesday fan banned after ‘vile’ Dejphon Chansiri comments

A football fan has been given a three-year football banning order after a social media post directed towards Sheffield Wednesday chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, earlier this year.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 19th Sep 2023, 15:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Owls were forced to issue two statements back in May following comments made towards manager, Darren Moore, and Chansiri on the back of the defeat to Peterborough United in the play-off semifinal first leg, and supporters of the club came out in their numbers online in order to make it known that racism would not be accepted within the fanbase.

It was also noted that the person responsible for the abuse towards Moore had been given an ‘immediate ban’, and now it has been confirmed that another man has been handed a banning order of his own.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement from the North Wales police on Tuesday read, “A 32-year-old man has received a three-year Football Banning Order for online hate-related offences.

Most Popular

“Ryan Scott Fitzgerald of Bryn Y Mor, Llandwrog appeared at Caernarfon Magistrates Court today charged under Section 127 of the Malicious Communications Act 2003.. The charge related to a racist online message written by Fitzgerald on Friday, 12 May 2023.

“After posting to a public Twitter account, Fitzgerald admitted directing the vile comment at Sheffield Wednesday’s Thai owner Dejphon Chansiri. The message, which contained racial slurs and offensive language, was posted online shortly after the Yorkshire club’s League One 4-0 play-off defeat at Peterborough United.

“North Wales Police were made aware of the incident following a report made by the UK Football Policing Unit (UKFPU). Conditions set out by the FBO mean that Mr Fitzgerald is prohibited from attending any football matches in the UK for the duration of the order. He was also ordered to pay a fine of £365.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Superintendent Simon Barrasford, said, “Nobody should be subjected to any form of racist or religious abuse.

“Hatred of any kind has no place in society. I hope this banning order sends out a clear message that such crimes will not be tolerated. Fitzgerald targeted a football club owner based on his ethnicity, in what was clearly a racially motivated hate crime.

“If you see or experience such unacceptable discriminatory abuse, online or otherwise, I urge you to report it to the police.”

There were also comments from Sam Baker, the Hate Crime Lead for the UKFPU, who added, “Sadly there are people who think it is ok to go online and abuse players, managers, officials and others involved in football.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We will investigate any reports of online hate crime and ensure that appropriate action is taken, and prosecutions such as this show that people cannot hide behind a social media profile and get away with posting these vile comments.

“Those people who commit hate crime offences are reminded that the consequences are real and they will face the strongest possible action, which can include being banned from attending matches or even a prison sentence.”

The club called it ‘wholly unacceptable behaviour’ at the time, and will no doubt be pleased to see the perpetrator punished for his actions.

Related topics:Dejphon ChansiriFootball