Watch all the goals as Sheffield Wednesday claim huge West Brom win

Sheffield Wednesday beat West Bromwich Albion to claim a huge win in the Championship on Saturday.
Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 27th Apr 2024, 14:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Owls face the Baggies at 3pm this afternoon in a game with big repercussions for both sides, and Danny Röhl will be hoping to make home advantage count in front of sold-out Hillsborough.

He’s made a couple of changes to his side from the one that beat Blackburn Rovers last weekend, and there may well be a final S6 appearance on the cards for a lot of those who feature.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And they got off to a great start in front of a noisy fanbase, with Musaba scoring the opening goal with 22 minutes played, then came strikes from Iké Ugbo and Josh Windass

Here’s how the two line up:

Some prematch reading for you:

‘Fuel to the fire’: Football, community, future and SWFC's Mr Reliable

Wednesday and West Brom bosses agree on one thing about this afternoon

It's over to Wednesday as another shock puts team out of Owls' reach

Owls technical takeaways examined after Will Vaulks comment