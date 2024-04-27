Watch all the goals as Sheffield Wednesday claim huge West Brom win
The Owls face the Baggies at 3pm this afternoon in a game with big repercussions for both sides, and Danny Röhl will be hoping to make home advantage count in front of sold-out Hillsborough.
He’s made a couple of changes to his side from the one that beat Blackburn Rovers last weekend, and there may well be a final S6 appearance on the cards for a lot of those who feature.
And they got off to a great start in front of a noisy fanbase, with Musaba scoring the opening goal with 22 minutes played, then came strikes from Iké Ugbo and Josh Windass
