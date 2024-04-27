'Awesome' 'Amazing' - Sheffield Wednesday and West Brom bosses agree on one thing about this afternoon
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wednesday will require a win to guarantee they enter the final day of the season outside of the bottom three, while the Baggies need a win to all-but confirm their place in the play-offs. It’s the hosts that have the better form and as pointed out by visiting manager Carlos Corberan pre-match, a table taken from the last 25 matches has them only three points apart.
Both sides will be roared on by sold-out allocations at Hillsborough. West Brom are set to bring 2,400 supporters to South Yorkshire, while Wednesday’s home support has been beefed-up with the opening of the West Stand Lower.
Manager of both clubs are expecting a special atmosphere.
“We know we’re going to play in an atmosphere which is going to be amazing,” said Corberan. “The atmosphere that we are going to experience on Saturday is the same atmosphere you might expect to find if you were playing in a play-off match.
“It’s their last home game and we know they’ve moved out of the bottom three for the first time since August into a position where they can move closer to securing survival. One win for us will move us a lot closer to our target, so we know the atmosphere is going to be amazing.
“We like to play in these atmospheres. It’s what makes football so special and we are excited and we are ready.”
It’s a sentiment shared by Owls manager Danny Röhl, who called on fans to bring the noise from minute one.
“The atmosphere will be awesome,” he said. “I hope that we have from the kick off a great atmosphere, even if maybe we have some moments in the game where the opponent is a bit stronger or something like this. We must create a great atmosphere the whole time and we will deliver on the pitch, it could be a special afternoon and hopefully we will never forget the last home game in the future.”