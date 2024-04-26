It's over to Sheffield Wednesday as another shock result puts team out of Owls' reach

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Queens Park Rangers recorded a rampant 4-0 win over Wednesday’s automatic promotion-chasing rivals Leeds United to take them to 53 points and into 17th place in the table. It leaves them seven points clear of Birmingham City in the first relegation spot and seals their Championship status for next season.

Goals from Ilias Chair, Lucas Andersen, Lyndon Dykes and Sam Field finished the job for the London side, who together with the Owls had spent much of the campaign in the bottom three. Like Wednesday, the appointment of a relatively unknown European manager - in their case Spaniard Marti Cifuentes - has inspired a huge impact.

It comes as the latest example of sides in a congested bottom half registering coupon-busting results over sides towards the top. QPR now sit six points ahead of two-to-play Wednesday but have a far superior goal difference. Now, it’s over to Danny Röhl’s side.

The Owls take on play-off hopefuls West Bromwich Albion at Hillsborough this afternoon knowing only a win will guarantee they stay out of the relegation zone heading into the final day. The two teams behind them - Birmingham and Huddersfield Town - play at the John Smiths Stadium.

Wednesday boss Röhl spoke defiantly about Wednesday’s mindset being set on chasing the teams ahead of them rather than looking over their shoulder. Plymouth Argyle sit a point ahead of the Owls and make the trip to Millwall, while Blackburn Rovers - a point further on - welcome Coventry City.