Sheffield Wednesday supporters were in fine voice as over 30,000 fans belted out a huge ‘Hi Ho Silver Lining’ at Hillsborough today.

Around 33,000 people turned up at S6 for the table-topping clash between the Owls and Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon, with Darren Moore’s side hoping to leapfrog their opponents and take their place at the League One summit.

Tickets for the tie began selling fast weeks ago when they went on sale, and Wednesday’s continued unbeaten run - which is now a club record 21 in all competitions - has only increased the desire to be part of the fixture.

Plymouth sold out their allocation of 2,700 after being granted more tickets by the Owls, and tens of thousands of Wednesdayites came along to make themselves heard as they maee it the biggest third-tier attendance of the season.