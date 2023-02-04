Around 33,000 people turned up at S6 for the table-topping clash between the Owls and Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon, with Darren Moore’s side hoping to leapfrog their opponents and take their place at the League One summit.
Tickets for the tie began selling fast weeks ago when they went on sale, and Wednesday’s continued unbeaten run - which is now a club record 21 in all competitions - has only increased the desire to be part of the fixture.
Plymouth sold out their allocation of 2,700 after being granted more tickets by the Owls, and tens of thousands of Wednesdayites came along to make themselves heard as they maee it the biggest third-tier attendance of the season.
Check out the video at the top of the page to hear just how loud the Owls faithful were before kick off - a brilliant rendition of the Jeff Beck classic that has become such an integral part of Wednesday culture.