The young Owls will travel to Cambridge next week after pulling off a shock 3-2 victory over Leicester City, coming from behind to book their spot in the fifth round following a good run of results at Hillsborough.
That victory set up their first away game of the campaign, though, with a visit to Abbey Stadium on Wednesday, and if they can get the job done then they will be on the road again in the next round either to Vicarage Road or Boreham Wood’s Meadow Park, which is used by Arsenal’s academy.
Andy Holdsworth’s side have enjoyed a strong run in the cup this season, beating Burton Albion, Derby County, Barnsley and Leicester to reach this stage, but have a big task on their hands against their counterparts at Cambridge after they saw off Chelsea in their previous game.
Fans can attend the game at Abbey Stadium on Wednesday night, with the tie set to get underway at 7pm.