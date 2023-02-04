Sheffield Wednesday could have Reece James back in a ‘couple of weeks’, and Akin Famewo has been given the all clear to face Plymouth Argyle.

The Owls are getting out of the other side of a bad spell of injuries as they head into an important month in their League One promotion campaign, and after getting both Barry Bannan and George Byers fit again they’ve been handed another boost.

James picked up a nasty looking injury and was stretchered off in the 1-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers a few weeks ago, and there had been concerns about how much time he was going to spend on the sidelines.

Now though, Darren Moore has confirmed that the defender is making good progress, suggesting that it won’t be much longer until he’s back in action.

Speaking ahead of the game against the Pilgrims, when asked for an injury update Moore said, “Reece James is the only concern, and we hope to have him back in the next couple of weeks if all goes well,” Moore told the media. “Hopefully we don’t get any concerns, and he continues progressing - he’s done really well - then he’ll be joining back up with the squad.

“The early signs are good, and as long as he doesn’t get any reactions in the next few days then we can start stepping it up and then go from there. Hopefully it continues to go to plan.”

Meanwhile, there was some concern of Famewo after he was forced off in the FA Cup game against Fleetwood Town last week, but it’s been explained that he’s given the green light to play on Saturday after his ailment was confirmed to be just cramp as was originally believed.

Sheffield Wednesday are easing Reece James back to fitness. (Steve Ellis)

It means that Wednesday have just James, Michael Ihiekwe (out until near the end of the season) and Ben Heneghan (out for the rest of the season) sidelined at this point in time, and with their Blackpool loanee nearing his return things are looking up for Moore’s tight-knit Owls outfit.

