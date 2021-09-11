‘Wasn’t good enough…’ – Darren Moore apologises to Sheffield Wednesday fans

Darren Moore has apologised to Sheffield Wednesday's supporters.

Around 2,000 Wednesdayites made the long trip down to Devon for the Owls’ clash with Ryan Lowe’s Pilgrims, but were left disappointed after a lacklustre display saw them deservedly beaten to make it two consecutive league defeats.

After the game Moore got his players together in front of the away end and made sure that they went over to show their appreciation for their support, and he says that it was important that they acknowledged them for making the trip.

Speaking to the media after the game, Moore said, “I said to the players beforehand, 'We are true, honest and we take pats on the back and we will take our medicine today'. Our supporters have come a long, long way to support us and they will continue to support us. What we can do is acknowledge the performance. We acknowledge it was not good enough and we don't hide from it.

“It wasn’t good enough, the least we could do is show our appreciation to them for travelling down. And that’s the message I gave to the players.

“I don't hide from the game. We need honesty, we need true commitment to the club. We apologise for the performance and let's hope there aren't too many of them this season.”

He also said, “You learn a lot when you lose the game and we have got tonnes of work to do. I've said to the boys 'let's not believe the hype.' We have got a lot of work ahead of us and we will get the work done.

“There will be times this season where we will score the goals. Today, we had chances but we didn't get the final touch on it and we ended up chasing the game… We will move on from here and analyse the game and move forward.”