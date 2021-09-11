Dennis Adeniran's Sheffield Wednesday absence explained after Plymouth Argyle defeat
Dennis Adeniran was missing for Sheffield Wednesday’s 3-0 defeat against Plymouth Argyle, but Darren Moore says it’s not something they need to worry about too much.
The midfielder has enjoyed an impressive start to life at Wednesday, putting in a number of good performances to become an early fan favourite at Hillsborough, however he was nowhere to be seen in the Owls matchday squad ahead of the game against the Pilgrims.
But while the muscle strain meant that he missed this weekend’s tie, Moore thinks that there’s a chance he could be back in the fold by the time they host Shrewsbury Town next weekend at S6.
Speaking to the media after the disappointing defeat against Plymouth, Moore said, “It’s nothing serious, he had a bit of a muscle strain that we thought would keep him out for seven to 10 days - so we didn’t risk him here today. But we’re very hopeful that he’ll be fit again for next week.
“And it was the same for Lewis Gibson, very similar, just something that he picked up in training. We just can’t take the risk, but we’re hopeful they’ll be back next week.”
Moore also confirmed that Jaden Brown’s absence from the squad was purely a selection decision, and not because of any sort of injury that he’d picked up.
Wednesday take on Shrewsbury next Saturday at 3pm as they look to get back to winning ways on the back of two consecutive defeats that have put a dampener on what had been a solid start to their 2021/22 campaign.