Not so pretty in pink… - Sheffield Wednesday slump to Plymouth Argyle in disappointing display

Sheffield Wednesday were beaten by Plymouth Argyle. (via @SWFC)

As always, the Wednesdayites came out in their numbers for the trip down to Devon, and were in fine voice after filling out their allocation at Home Park, however on this occasion they didn’t have much to sing about.

Wednesday donned their new away shirt for the first time this season, a shirt that’s proven popular judging by the amount of fans wearing it, but it was far from being a pretty in pink on the field of play.

Against Morecambe the Owls were unlucky to come away with nothing, having dominated play but lacked a final touch – against Plymouth, though, they were resoundingly beaten.

The damage was done in the first half as captain, Joe Edwards, and Dan Scarr, made it 2-0 at the break, and Wednesday – not for the first time – were unable to turn things around after falling behind.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who has enjoyed such a strong start to life at Hillsborough, will be disappointed with the first goal after he failed to deal with a cross into the box and then saw Edwards’ effort loop over his head.

And Moore will have been frustrated with the second goal, too… It was far too easy. A clipped ball into the box went over the head of everyone, and Dominic Iorfa lost his man, Scarr, who was able to tap home from close range.

Wednesday lacked cohesion, were sloppy in possession and couldn’t seem to match the energy and drive of Ryan Lowe’s side, who were good value for their win after an impressive performance against Darren Moore’s men.

Moore tried to inject some impetus into the Owls after the break, bringing Mide Shodipo into the mix after half time, and not long afterwards he handed a debut to new signing, Saido Berahino, as well as young Theo Corbeanu – but to no avail.

The Owls were better in the second half, but that could have been as much to do with Plymouth sitting off them as much as anything else. Wednesday were largely restricted to efforts from range, with Lewis Wing going to the closest, as Lowe’s side held steadfast in what was ultimately an impressive performance from them.

Bannan should have scored with his head, and Corbeanu was denied by a brilliant Michael Cooper save late on, but as they chased the game at one end they were caught napping at the other as substitute, Ryan Law was left alone to slide past Peacock-Farrell. 3-0. Game, set and match.

For Moore, it’s very much a case of back to the drawing board after this one. The defeat itself isn’t too worrying, but the manner of it will be a cause for concern.

SWFC XI: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Jack Hunt (Mide Shodipo, 45’), Dominic Iorfa, Sam Hutchinson, Liam Palmer, George Byers (Saido Berahino, 58’), Lewis Wing, Barry Bannan, Marvin Johnson, Sylla Sow (Theo Corbeanu, 58’), Lee Gregory.