Sheffield Wednesday picked up a huge result against Wycombe Wanderers in League One – but at what cost?

Wycombe came flying out of the blocks, and put a lot of pressure on the visitors – swinging cross after cross into the box, all of which the Owls managed to deal with.

They had their spell, but Darren Moore’s side rode the storm. After Wednesday kept knocking on the door going forward, Will Vaulks took matters into his own hands and decided to just go and knock it down.

You could see his eyes light up as the space opened up in front of him, and he hit it hard and true, right into the top corner. Max Stryjek didn’t stand a chance.

It remained a tight affair as the Owls kept their noses in front, but Moore was dealt a blow in the final moments of the first half as George Byers was stretchered off – we’ll have to wait and see how worried we should be.

The second half was a war of attrition as the hosts tried to fight back and Wednesday looked to regain control. While chances came at both ends, there were no more goals to come.

A late Plymouth Argyle goal at Ipswich Town means they’re now three points off top, and four points clear of third.

Will Vaulks scored Sheffield Wednesday's opener against Wycombe Wanderers.

Famewoooooo… Aha

Making his first start since August, there were a lot of eyes on the Owls centre back. Not only was he taking Mark McGuinness’ place in the side, but he was also being called upon to try and help keep a long unbeaten run going.

Moore said he’d been chomping at the bit, and to hear his name being sung before kickoff with a brand new chant from the away end will have given him a massive boost.

He made some good early contacts, and just went from strength to strength as the game went on. An almost faultless display on a day when the Owls really needed it.

Vaulksy

His performances have had pretty much everything apart from a goal, and you could see as soon as the space opened up in front of him before his opener that he was going to have a crack.

There was a clear anticipation from the travelling Wednesdayites as he pulled his right foot back, and he really couldn’t have hit it much sweeter.

The midfielder has become a vital cog in the Owls midfield – especially since Barry Bannan’s injury – and he’s absolutely deserved the recognition that he’ll be getting tonight after a wonder-strike to break the deadlock.

At what cost…

With Bannan already out, the last thing Wednesday needed were any more injuries – but on this occasion they’ve ended up with two potentially serious ones.

After Byers and James were both stretchered off, one in either half, fans won’t be able to go home tonight completely happy. The pair have been key to the Owls’ success, and everyone at the club will be desperate for news that things weren’t as bad as they looked.

With Byers out on crutches in the second half though, and James looking in a lot of pain – the early signs aren’t good.

Those Wednesdayites

