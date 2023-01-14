Sheffield Wednesday led at the break against Wycombe Wanderers, but suffered a major blow just before the break with regards to George Byers.

The influential Owls midfielder was putting on a typically strong performance at Adams Park, proving to be a key factor in the midfield battle alongside Will Vaulks, but was unable to finish the first half after picking up an injury in the final few minutes.

Wednesday took the lead through a fantastic Vaulks strike, and managed to ride the storm that the Chairboys brought to their door in the opening and final stages of the first stanza – however it was Byers’ exit that has left fans a bit apprehensive about their current situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Byers’ name was chanted from the away end, and he received a standing ovation, as he left the field, but his injury is one – coupled with Barry Bannan’s absence – that is a cause for concern.

He did make sure he clapped the supporters as he was carried off, and we’ll have more from Darren Moore on his situation after the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

More to follow later.

Advertisement Hide Ad