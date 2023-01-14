Sheffield Wednesday take on Wycombe Wanderers in League One.

Darren Moore’s side are unbeaten in 13 games in the third tier at this point in time, but need to do something that they haven’t done in over a decade if they’re going to close the gap on Plymouth Argyle - and that’s win away at Wycombe.

The Owls boss has made a couple of surprise changes as Marvin Johnson is left out, Reece James seemingly moves to left wing back, and Josh Windass appears to have moved back to the number 10 position behind a strikeforce of Michael Smith and Callum Paterson.

Akin Famewo makes his first start since his injury at MK Dons early in the season, and Jack Hunt has been given his first league start since August.

There’s a long way to go, but the Owls lead thanks to a magnificent opener from Will Vaulks.

Look at this beauty from the Wednesday midfielder - what a strike!

It’s not all good news though, with George Byers having had to go off...

The XI’s look like this: