Warned - Exeter City boss says they know how to ‘hurt’ Sheffield Wednesday in sell-out

Sheffield Wednesday have never won a league game away at Exeter City, but they’ll be out to end that record later this afternoon.

The Owls take on Gary Caldwell’s side knowing that there’s a chance they could be top of League One by the time the weekend is out, but their hosts insist that they know what it takes to make life difficult for the visitors.

Wednesday won their last trip to St James Park as they secured a 2-0 win in the FA Cup last year, but things have changed since then following Exeter’s promotion last season and the emergence of Jevani Brown and Sam Nombe makes the Grecians a lot more dangerous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caldwell hasn’t been in charge in Devon too long, but it’s been a tough start having won just one five League One matches and kept only one clean sheet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite that, though, he’s confident that they can cause Darren Moore’s side problems in front of a sell-out crowd this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Exeter’s YouTube channel, the Grecians boss said, "The players are ready. They understand the threats that Sheffield Wednesday have but I think more importantly they are clear on how we can hurt them and how we can go about winning the game. The focus is on what we do.

"We showed against Derby away and Peterborough at home and in other games that we are very capable and we can hurt even the better teams and the teams higher up in this league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exeter City and Gary Caldwell play host to Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

"No matter who we play whether it was Morecambe on Friday or Sheffield Wednesday, the preparation is the same. We respect every team but we have to believe that if we perform at our best then we can win. There is a real focus on the process and the performance levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we continue on like we did on Friday night, especially in the second half, then I'm sure we will give Sheffield Wednesday a lot of problems on Saturday."

Fellow title-chasers, Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle, face Peterborough United and Cambridge United respectively – and Owls fans will no doubt be keeping an eye on those results as well as their own.