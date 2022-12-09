Sheffield Wednesday confirm new contract for ‘fast-tracked’ Owls midfielder

After The Star revealed contract talks last month, it’s been confirmed that Sean Fusire has signed his first professional contract at Hillsborough.

Fusire only turned 17 in June, but he has impressed in the youth ranks at Middlewood Road and has already spent plenty of time training with Darren Moore’s first team as well as playing in the age group above with Neil Thompson’s U21s.

It’s been in the U18s where he’s really shone, though, and has been a vital component in the two FA Youth Cup runs over the last two seasons – including scoring the winner in this year’s round two fixture.

Academy manager, Steve Haslam, says that he’s delighted to see the talented youngster – who has played in various different positions at the club – put pen to paper on his first pro deal in S6.

“We’re really pleased,” Haslam said. “Sean has been with us for a long-time and he’s shown good development in the last 18 months since he became a scholar… He was fast-tracked into the U21s quite early and he’s shown he’s got further development to come.

“Boys come into the system at various points in the programme and Sean is another one who joined us really early.

“He’s featured regularly for the U21s, and he’s experienced a first team environment now as well so there’s more to come from Sean.”

Sean Fusire has signed his first professional contract at Sheffield Wednesday. (Harriet Massey SWFC - @harrietmasseyphoto)

Moore himself has spoken highly of the youngster in the past, describing him as a player that is showing ‘great potential’ at Wednesday.