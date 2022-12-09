Sheffield Wednesday have announced a host of changes for their latest early bird season tickets heading into the end of the year.

The club were widely criticised a year ago as they provided very little notice ahead of launching their scheme, with many also concerned with the fact that the deadlines were all before Christmas at the most expensive time of the year for families.

Another criticism levelled at the Owls was the lack of a finance option for fans, especially given the time of year and lack of time to formulate the funds to purchase your season ticket.

This time around, whilst there has been an increase in prices (Eg. a ticket on the Kop has gone from £365 to £395 in the first phase), Wednesday do appear to have tried to deal with the main concerns from a year ago.

First and foremost they’ve given just under a months’ notice before the first phase gets underway, and secondly they’ve made it so that the final phase will come to an end on February 6th – giving most people two pay days after Christmas if they wish to purchase.

On top of that, they’re making sure that there is a ‘nine-month 0% option on the Owls MasterCard’ as well as ‘the finance option with V12’ to help fans buy their tickets – though more details will be shared on that prior to the first sales window.

They’ve also stated that ‘all fans can use current ticket credits if applicable’.

Sheffield Wednesday have announced their early bird tickets for the 2023/24 season.

The early response has been mixed as some fans show concern that the timing is still not ideal, and others questioned the increase, however others are pleased that so many of last season’s issues have been taken on board and tried to be rectified.

Wednesday’s first sales phase will begin on January 5th, the second on January 17th, and then the third on January 27th. The difference in price between the first and last is £50 at most, with the dearest ticket (the South Stand) going from £535 to £585.

The cheapest full price ticket is £395, up £65 from the early bird tickets a decade ago for the 2013/14 season.