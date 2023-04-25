Vital Sheffield Wednesday trio comment on title rivals, checking results and holding out hope

Lee Gregory says that ‘of course’ he’s keeping an eye on what happens with Sheffield Wednesday’s title rivals – and Barry Bannan knows how big tonight is.

The Owls aren’t in action this evening in League One, but with Ipswich Town away at Barnsley and Plymouth Argyle hosting Bristol Rovers it is a round of fixtures that will have a big say in this season’s title race.

Both Ipswich and Plymouth have a game in hand on Darren Moore’s side, and a win for either would see them put one foot in the Championship going into their final two matches.

Moore has remained adamant that he doesn’t check what’s happening elsewhere, but Gregory says that he goes to look as soon as his own game is over.

“Of course I do!” Gregory said with a smile when asked if he keeps up with happenings elsewhere. “Especially now. All season, no, but when it comes to this end of the season of course I do. It’s the first thing I do when I come off. I want to know what the other scores are, you want that in football. It’s why we watch football because we want that excitement.”

Bannan, meanwhile, says the Owls can only control their own situation, but understands the importance of tonight’s fixtures.

“It’s massive, even though it’s not involving us. We’ll have to keep our eyes on it because it affects us. We’ve just got to try and control what’s in our hands - and that’s our performances and how we train this week building up to another massive game.

Sheffield Wednesday need other clubs to do them a favour in tonight's League One fixtures. (Steve Ellis)

“We’ll see how the results go on Tuesday and then we’ll know what we have to do going from there.”

And Josh Windass? He’s eager to avoid the play-offs, but thinks Wednesday can get the job done if that’s the route they have to take.

