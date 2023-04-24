Darren Moore says for the rest of the season he wants to focus on the Sheffield Wednesday players who are available, not those that aren’t.

Ahead of the game against Exeter City at the weekend Moore told the media that he would not be answering questions on Owls players that weren’t going to feature in the game, and has also added that he’s going to try and maintain that going forward.

Plenty of talk around Wednesday recently has been based on the likes of Josh Windass, George Byers and others that have been unavailable for selection – he says he wants to change the mindset and rather not focus on the negatives going into the final run-in.

"We're on 90 points with two games still to go,” he told The Star. “So far - and we don't want to stop here - it's been good, and everybody has been connected with it.

"Those are the facts I try and go on, and not focus on the negatives. That's why on Friday in the presser I wanted to turn away from focusing on who's injured and everything else. Let's start looking at who's on the pitch, who's available. Let's change the mindset and instead of looking back, let's look forward as a football club.

For the first time, I thought 'No, I'm not talking about injuries. It's a Friday, everybody's finishing work and they're going to come to the game Saturday with the right frame of mind'.

"We all want Sheffield Wednesday to move forward, so let's start thinking in that way and in that nature. That's why I went that way and predominantly will be going that way because I want the mindset changing."

Darren Moore says he wants Sheffield Wednesday to focus on the positives rather than the negatives in their promotion run-in. (Steve Ellis)

There is potentially good news regarding Windass, though, after it was revealed that he’s back training at Middlewood Road following his injury, and fans will be hoping to see him return to the field of play as they head into a vital period for the football club.

Next up is a trip to Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, another game that Wednesday have to win if they’re going to stand any chance of keeping their hopes of automatic promotion alive.

