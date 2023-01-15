News you can trust since 1887
‘Vital’ Sheffield Wednesday fans credited for their role in pivotal Owls victory

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, says that the club’s away following helped them pick up three points over Wycombe Wanderers.

By Joe Crann
4 minutes ago
Updated 15th Jan 2023, 4:46pm

The Owls fought hard to beat the Chairboys on Saturday afternoon, with Will Vaulks’ wonder-striker proving to be the match-winner at Adams Park in a fierce League One contest.

Wednesday lost both George Byers and Reece James to injury on the afternoon, and really had to knuckle down for all three points – three points that put them within touching distance of table-toppers, Plymouth Argyle.

Moore heaped praise on the club’s support after the game after almost 3,000 made the long trip to Buckinghamshire, crediting them with a part in the victory.

"They drove us over the line,” he told The Star. “Especially in the second half when Wycombe were putting the ball forward and everything else…

"There was over 2,500 of them today, and I'm really pleased that they've seen a committed performance by the team. I'm pleased for them all that they're heading back up the road with three points, because I thought we deserved it today.

“Credit to them all, and I want to thank them for coming down again and giving up their time to come and support us. Their support is vital, and valuable for us. It’s always nice to get a large travelling support because it drives the players on.”

Just under 3,000 Sheffield Wednesday fans made the trip to Wycombe Wanderers.

Wednesday now find themselves just three points behind Plymouth Argyle and four clear of Ipswich Town after a weekend that gave a huge boost to their personal title credentials.

