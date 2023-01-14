Sheffield Wednesday suffered a major blow during their win over Wycombe Wanderers, with both George Byers and Reece James being stretchered off in their 1-0 win.

Influential Owls midfielder, Byers, was putting on a typically strong performance at Adams Park, proving to be a key factor in the midfield battle alongside Will Vaulks, but was unable to finish the first half after picking up an injury in the final few minutes.

Wednesday took the lead through a fantastic Vaulks strike, and managed to ride the storm that the Chairboys brought to their door in the opening and final stages of the first stanza – however it was Byers’ exit that left fans a bit apprehensive at the break.

Byers’ name was chanted from the away end, and he received a standing ovation, as he left the field, but his injury is one – coupled with Barry Bannan’s absence – that is a cause for concern. He did make sure he clapped the supporters as he was carried off, and we’ll have more from Darren Moore on his situation after the game.

The Owls’ injury woes weren’t over, though, and James looked very uncomfortable as he left the field himself in the second half with his head in his hands on a stretcher.

Like his teammate, the defender had played a key role in the Owls’ battling performance, and his exit from the field led to a nervy ending for the Owls. Moore says that it’s now a waiting game for them, but admitted that he was pleased with the result.

Moore told the media, “I can’t give you a prognosis on the length of time – if at all any – but George’s is a cut on the top of his foot, and Reece’s was his ankle. Until they’ve both settled down in the week we won’t be able to assess them.

George Byers was stretchered off for Sheffield Wednesday, as was Reece James. (Steve Ellis)

“But it’s a victory today that’s come at a cost. That’s the game here, though, you’re going to have to put your body on the line and we’ve come off with a couple of casualties. But it’s still a rewarding victory.”