No outfield player has featured in every one of the Owls’ 17 League One matches this season and though Barry Bannan, Marvin Johnson, Michael Ihiekwe and Liam Palmer have played 16, with Josh Windass on 15, Darren Moore has tended to lean towards a ‘horses for courses’ selection policy, particularly in midfield.

Tyreeq Bakinson is the latest of the swamped midfield stable to earn widespread praise in recent outings, starring in back-to-back 90 minute outings in their league win over Burton Albion and in the FA Cup win over Morecambe.

Sheffield Wednesday midfield man Tyreeq Bakinson is in fine form. Pic: Steve Ellis.

But with the likes of in-form trio George Byers, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Will Vaulks vying for minutes alongside Bannan, not to mention the occasions Moore prefers to play Josh Windass at the top of a midfield three, it looks likely the Owls continue in their preference for rotation in that area of the pitch.

Bakinson’s attributes are completely different to those of his midfield colleagues, with Moore having waxed lyrical on Bakinson’s undoubted potential.

Wednesday forward Lee Gregory is a fan of Bakinson’s vision having linked up nicely with the former Bristol City man already in the 24-year-old’s young Owls career but knows all too well the advantage of having different skill sets to choose from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's a very tidy player, very confident, very comfortable on the ball,” Gregory told The Star on Bakinson.

“The gaffer has an awful lot of options in midfield and he shows that with selection in matches, he picks and chooses who he wants when he wants really. It's nice to have different players coming in and offering different things to matches.”

When it comes to competition for places in the team, that competition seems to be healthy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's a great lad,” Gregory continued. “They all are, there are no bad eggs here. The changing room is quite close and I think that shows.