‘Very good’ Sheffield Wednesday youngster told what he needs to do to get Owls chance

Hunt was back in Owls colours this summer after loan spells with both Grimsby Town and Oldham Athletic last season, and the 22-year-old has played a substantial part in the club’s preseason work over the past few weeks.

There is a chance that the midfield man could have another spell away this summer after Moore confirmed that there had been interest in him, and the Owls boss also knows how important the 2022/23 campaign could be for the Wednesday academy graduate.

“Alex is another year on, and this one is a big year for him,” Moore told The Star. “I’m pleased to have him in, he’s been effective in training every day, and it’s really good to have him on board with us again. He’s been enjoying preseason, and long may that continue.”

Looking stronger and more powerful, Hunt has shown glimpses of his ability during preseason at Wednesday, and his manager says that the young midfielder knows what he needs to do in order to keep his development on the right track.

Moore went on to say, “He’s got more power to him now. He had his loan, his spell of frontline football for his development, and I just thought that he had to come back in.

“He knows the work that he’s got to do in midfield to be successful, and what’s expected of him in here, and I think he’s shown a lot of good signs.

Alex Hunt has returned to Sheffield Wednesday after his loan spells, and Darren Moore has been impressed. (Pic - Bill Wheatcroft)

“We’ve always known that on the ball he’s very, very good, but we need him to be more effective. Now, off the ball, he’s getting more of an understanding, which is good to see.”