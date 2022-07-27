It’s no secret that Wednesday used a 3-5-2 formation over the majority of the 2021/22 campaign, however Darren Moore has hinted that they may well be a bit more flexible this time around as he weighs up whether to use a back four at certain points.

It’s unlikely, however, that he will change things in the opening game, and Cowley says that one reason they wanted to play Coventry City recently was because they play a similar way to the Owls.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the Pompey boss said, “It was just what we wanted before the start of the season… A really well coached Coventry team, playing in a back three - which is just what we anticipate next week at Hillsborough.

“They ask an awful lot of questions of you against a ball and in the first half, I thought we did ever so well.

“I was really pleased with how we performed and we stopped them from playing through us, which they love to do.

“I did think we could have been a bit braver with the ball and goals change games – Coventry were able to get a good place in the game after the break.”

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley will be hoping for a more productive visit to Sheffield Wednesday this time.

Portsmouth went on to lose to game 2-0 at Fratton Park in what was their final friendly before visiting S6 this weekend, and their manager has hinted that they need more new signings through the door if they’re going to kick on this season.

He explained, “We’re short of wide players, we need to bring some pace and athleticism to the group… You’ll have seen during that game that there were quite a few times where we turned the ball over, and if we had one or two more with that ball-carrying quality then we would have been that bit more dangerous.”