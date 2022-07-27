The Owls have Dawson back from a promotion-winning loan spell with Exeter City and signed David Stockdale from Wycombe Wanderers this summer, with both having played a good chunk of preseason as Moore weighs up who to start against Portsmouth this weekend.

Some fans have suggested that Dawson, on the back of his impressive 2020/21 should be first choice, while others see last season’s League One Golden Glove winner as the man who should be between the sticks.

For Moore, though, he admits that the battle between the two of them is going to continue throughout the course of the campaign as they look to drive each other on.

Speaking to The Star recently, the Owls boss said of Dawson, “For Daws, where he was at last season, it was a massive tick for us… He’d had an injury, needed games, and we sent him away to get those games.

“He’s got wonderful size and stature in the goal, he’s confident, and now we’ve got him back.

“Him and Stocky will compete for that number one jersey this season - neither of them have got a right to play, so they’ll compete.

Cameron Dawson will be hoping to get his chance as Sheffield Wednesday number one this season.

“I’ve told them both that they’ll be competing on a day-to-day and weekly basis, and they’ll contest that going forward… It’s great to have him back.”