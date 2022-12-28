Update on future of talented Crystal Palace youngster linked with Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City

The manager of a Premier League youngster linked with a January loan switch to Sheffield Wednesday has admitted there is a ‘decision to be made’ over his future – with his current club unsure.

Crystal Palace’s England youth international Jesarun Rak-Sakyi is currently on loan at Wednesday’s League One counterparts Charlton Athletic and has five goals and two assists in 19 league outings.

But the attacker has a January recall clause in his deal, prompting speculation Palace could redistribute him to another club in order to better aid his development.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi of Crystal Palace has been linked with a handful of clubs.

There has been disruption in what has been a bitterly disappointing season so far at Charlton, with Ben Garner dismissed as manager earlier this month and replaced by Dean Holden.

As reported by London News Online, Palace boss Patrick Vieira acknowledged there could be a new challenge ahead of the 20-year-old and made clear Rak-Sakyi would not be recalled to sit on the fringes of his own squad.

“There is a reflection about the decision to make,” he said. “Of course, he is doing really well. It’s important for him to keep playing. At this age, to keep progressing, you need to play every week.

“To call him back, and to play one game in every six or seven, will not be the right decision. The discussion has to be, ‘What can be the next challenge for him?’

“But, at the moment, he is in a really good place with good support around him. He is enjoying his football – that is really good for him.”

There appears to have been no direct reassurance at Charlton’s end that the loan is locked-in to the end of the season.

“It is noise,” Addicks maager Holden told the same news outlet. “He’s signed to us.

“Obviously there is a parent club who, in the future, will be in charge of him. We’ve got him for the moment and he’s a really good player.

