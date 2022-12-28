Sheffield Wednesday confirm agreement for defender that’ll see him remain with Owls

Sheffield Wednesday will definitely have Reece James with them on loan until the end of the season.

The Owls have three players on loan with them at present, with Reece James joining from Blackpool, Mark McGuinness coming from Cardiff City, and Alex Mighten making the switch from Nottingham Forest.

With the January transfer window approaching there have been concerns about the possibility of a recall on the trio, and while Moore says they’ll have to wait and see on McGuinness and Mighten, he has explained that there is no chance of James leaving due to the terms of his loan agreement.

Speaking to The Star after Monday’s Boxing Day win over Fleetwood Town, the Wednesday boss said, “The only one really that we know that is definitely sticking around until the end of the season is Reece James - that’s a definite that he’s staying with us. That’s because of the agreement in his deal.”

Blackpool manager, Michael Appleton, has said previously that there is a chance that James has a future at the club – there is a one-year option on his current deal that ends this season – though it would appear that that decision will only be made further down the line.

Wednesday will now be hoping to extend their unbeaten run to 12 games on Thursday night as they play host to Port Vale, and no doubt James will have another big role to play after becoming a key component in Moore’s Owls defence.

Moore’s side host Vale at 7.45pm tomorrow.

