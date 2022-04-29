Unsatisfied Sheffield Wednesday boss wants more as Owls handed Portsmouth warning

The Owls need a win to guarantee their spot in the League One Play-Offs on Saturday, however a draw or even a defeat could still be enough if other results elsewhere go their way.

Moore, who has led his team to fourth in the table going into the final day, says that Wednesday are far from the finished article, explaining that he wants more from them as they continually look to improve – firing a warning that Pompey won’t be heading to a packed out Hillsborough to roll over.

Speaking to the media this week, Moore said, “We’re going into the final game of the season at home… We know there’s a lot of work to be done - we’re by no means patting ourselves on the back.

“We’ve worked extremely hard to get to this point in the season, and we’ve still got a massive test ahead of us on Saturday.”

He went on to say, “Portsmouth are a capable team that’s coming to enjoy the day, and we’ve got to make sure that we apply ourselves right. It’s another big test for us, and we have to be ready for it.

“We need to keep tidying up on our work - we’re far away from being the finished article. There are still elementary things in our game that we need to iron out - Fleetwood’s first goal showcased that… Both goals were avoidable.”

He’ll be hoping that some of those improvements happen in the near future, and if they can get the job done on Saturday then an immediate return to the Championship could be just three games away.

The other games taking place on Saturday that affect the Owls are Burton Albion against Wycombe Wanderers, Morecambe v Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle’s game with Milton Keynes Dons – with a win for the Dons guaranteeing Wednesday’s top six finish regardless of what happens elsewhere.