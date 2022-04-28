On-fire Lee Gregory’s Sheffield Wednesday Play-Off verdict in most enjoyable season ‘for a while’

The Owls forward became the first Wednesday player since Fernando Forestieri in 2015/16 to score 15 league goals with his hattrick against Fleetwood Town over the weekend, and his current run of seven goals in seven games is the best return of an Owls player since Gary Hooper got seven in seven back in 2017.

Gregory – with six assists to his name as well – has directly contributed to 21 goals for Wednesday this season, and would probably had more if it wasn't for an injury lay-off that he had to deal with midway through the campaign.

He’s admitted previously that it was a tough spell for him to watch from the sidelines, but he also says that he feels like he’s getting a lot more opportunities to score since he got fit again and back in the side.

“I think the team’s creating more chances,” he told the media. “Before my injury we weren’t really creating as much. I was having one chance in three games and if I didn’t take that. Now I’m getting two or three chances a game.

“It’s the most enjoyable season I’ve had for a while… It’s had a lot of ups and downs and we should be higher up in the table but this is football and the way it goes. You have to take the lows and the highs.”

Now there’s just one game of the regular season left, and worrying about what could’ve been serves no purpose – with that in mind, Gregory wants to end on a high. And give the 33,500+ at Hillsborough something to shout about.

He went on to say, “We can’t wait for Saturday and then the Play-Offs, hopefully. First thing’s first, we need to get into the Play-Offs. It’ll be a big game on Saturday and I can’t wait for the atmosphere for that one, then we move on from there… We should get there now, it’s in our hands.”